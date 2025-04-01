U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.9% to 17,449.89. The S&P 500 added nearly 0.4%, finishing at 5,633.07, while the Dow edged down 0.03% to 41,989.96. Market optimism was supported by a 0.7% rise in U.S. construction spending for February. Even so, uncertainty persists as President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” moves put pressure on tech stocks.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Newsmax Inc. NMAX

Newsmax shares soared by a whopping 179.01%, closing at $233. The stock’s intraday high was $265, with a low of $114.22. This comes after the conservative cable news network went public at $10 per share and quickly surged over 500% on its first day of trading. The stock’s 52-week high and low stand at $265 and $14, respectively. The stock slipped more than 18% in after-hours trading.

Newsmax’s public debut highlights its rapid growth as the fourth-largest cable news channel, with CEO Christopher Ruddy positioning it as a high-growth network amid rising conservative viewership and investor interest.

Waton Financial Limited WTF

Waton Financial shares skyrocketed by 396.25%, closing at $19.85. The stock’s intraday high and low were both at $19.85, with a 52-week high and low of $19.85 and $4.05, respectively. This surge followed the company’s announcement of the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 4,375,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share.

Johnson & Johnson Inc. JNJ

Johnson & Johnson shares tumbled by 7.59%, closing at $153.25. The stock’s intraday high was $161.81, with a low of $153.13. This drop came after a U.S. bankruptcy court rejected subsidiary Red River Talc’s request to approve its prepackaged bankruptcy plan. The stock’s 52-week high was $169.99 and low at $140.68.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS

Hims & Hers Health shares spiked by 5.08%, closing at $31.05. The stock’s intraday high was $33.70, with a low of $28.76. The company announced that it will offer Eli Lilly And Co's Zepbound through its Telehealth platform, leading to a surge in its stock price. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $72.98 and $11.20, respectively. The shares slipped over 3% in the after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose by 3.59%, closing at $268.46. The stock’s intraday high was $277.45, with a low of $259.25. Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster warned investors of disappointing Tesla delivery numbers for the first quarter, predicting that the coming months could be even more challenging. The stock’s 52-week high was seen at $488.54 and low at $138.80.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show Tesla Momentum in the 90th percentile and Growth in the 67th percentile. Wondering how Rivian compares? Find out here.

Photo: Shutterstock

