nCino Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

nCino, Inc. NCNO will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 1.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at 19 cents per share, down from 21 cents per share in the year-ago period. nCino projects quarterly revenue of $140.81 million, compared to $123.69 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 11, nCino announced the acquisition of Sandbox Banking, a digital transformation leader serving the financial services industry.

nCino shares fell 5% to close at $27.47 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $44 to $42 on March 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Charles Nabhan reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $38 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $44 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $41 to $39 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $40 to $45 on Dec. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

