Siemens, Accenture Deepen Alliance With New Business Group Targeting AI-Driven Engineering

German industrial major Siemens AG SIEGY and Accenture Plc ACN are deepening their partnership with a fresh initiative focused on accelerating digital innovation in manufacturing and engineering.

The companies introduced the Accenture Siemens Business Group, a dedicated unit comprising 7,000 specialists. This team will integrate automation, industrial AI, and Siemens’ Xcelerator software suite with Accenture’s strengths in data analytics and artificial intelligence.

The newly formed business group will develop solutions tailored for sectors including aerospace, automotive, electronics, industrial machinery, and semiconductors.

The primary objective is to aid engineering services by boosting R&D models and setting up global engineering centers to speed up the creation of software-driven products.

Furthermore, it will promote wider adoption of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and facilitate the implementation of software-defined vehicle (SDV) frameworks for the automotive industry.

“By strengthening our partnership, we combine the unique capabilities of two market leaders: Siemens’ technology, access to data and deep domain knowledge in software, automation and industrial AI with Accenture’s power to apply data and AI in engineering and manufacturing,” said President and CEO of Siemens, Roland Busch.

Accenture’s Industry X digital engineering solutions will be instrumental in driving AI-enhanced engineering advancements.

This involves developing specialized AI agents for simulation and robotics. Generative AI agents integrated into Siemens NX software will streamline industrial workflows by automatically assessing the feasibility and cost implications of design changes.

Manufacturing services under the initiative will help companies deploy and refine manufacturing execution systems, improving real-time tracking and control of operations.

By applying IT methodologies, the group will enhance AI-powered shopfloor automation and cybersecurity protections for critical systems, leveraging Accenture’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) platform.

Price Action: ACN shares traded higher by 0.72% at $306.52 at last check Monday.

