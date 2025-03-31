Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

James Hardie Industries plc JHX

On March 23, James Hardie Industries entered into an agreement to acquire The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK in a transaction valued at $8.75 billion. The agreement will be structured with a combination of cash and shares of James Hardie, while also taking on AZEK's net debt of around $386 million. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $23.23.

RSI Value: 25

25 JHX Price Action: Shares of James Hardie fell 1.6% to close at $24.25 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 12.01 Momentum score with Value at 58.52.

Minerals Technologies Inc MTX

On March 5, Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison maintained Minerals Technologies with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $97 to $92. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $62.80.

RSI Value: 27

27 MTX Price Action: Shares of Minerals Technologies fell 2% to close at $63.61 on Friday.

Shares of Minerals Technologies fell 2% to close at $63.61 on Friday.

Stepan Co SCL

On Feb. 19, Stepan posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. “While we are disappointed with our overall financial performance in 2024, we advanced our strategic investments and took necessary steps to return the Company to profitable growth. I am proud of the resilience, hard work and dedication of the entire organization. Full year Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% versus prior year despite several one-time events that negatively impacted earnings and the pre-operating expenses in our new Pasadena, site,” said Luis E. Rojo, President and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $54.89.

RSI Value: 28.9

28.9 SCL Price Action: Shares of Stepan fell 3.3% to close at $55.33 on Friday.

Shares of Stepan fell 3.3% to close at $55.33 on Friday.

