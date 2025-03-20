Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL

Dividend Yield: 10.34%

10.34% Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $44 to $46 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

On Feb. 25, Delek Logistics Partners posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Edge Stock Rankings: 53.95 Momentum score with Value at 30.29.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA

Dividend Yield: 7.53%

7.53% Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $23 to $24 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

On Feb. 7, Plains All American Pipeline reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.402 billion, missing the consensus of $13.742 billion. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PAA news.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD

Dividend Yield: 6.29%

6.29% Barclays analyst Theresa Chenmaintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $35 to $37 on March 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

On Feb. 4, Enterprise Products Partners reported a fourth-quarter 2024 sales decline of 2.9% year over year to $14.201 billion, beating the consensus of $14.161 billion. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest EPD news

