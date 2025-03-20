Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Darden Restaurants Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI will release its third-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Thursday, March 20.

Analysts expect the Orlando, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share, up from $2.62 per share in the year-ago period. Darden Restaurants projects quarterly revenue of $3.22 billion, compared to $2.97 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 19, 2024, the company reported that the second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.03, beating the street view of $2.02.

Darden Restaurants shares gained 0.1% to close at $188.15 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $200 to $212 on March 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $200 to $210 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $206 to $230 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $200 to $218 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $190 to $205 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying DRI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

