Harrow Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Avi Kapoor
Harrow, Inc. HROW will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Monday, March 17.

Analysts expect the Nashville, Tennessee-based company to report a quarterly loss at 1 cent per share, versus a year-ago loss of 2 cents per share. Harrow projects quarterly revenue of $58.41 million, compared to $36.35 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 11, Harrow announced the execution of a five-year strategic supply and development agreement for TRIESENCE®.

Harrow shares gained 3.5% to close at $23.01 on Friday.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $57 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $50 on Aug. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

