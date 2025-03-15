Benzinga Bulls And Bears: DocuSign, Magnificent 7, Palantir — And Tariffs Keep Roiling Markets

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

This week, U.S. stock markets tumbled into correction territory, with the S&P 500 dropping over 10% from February highs. Investor fears surged over President Donald Trump's tariff hikes on Canadian steel and aluminum, fueling recession concerns and a potential global slowdown.

Consumer confidence plummeted, with the University of Michigan's index falling 11% to 57.9, its lowest since 2022. Trade tensions, government layoffs, and immigration restrictions stoked worries about reduced spending and a weakening job market.

Despite the turmoil, markets rebounded Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining over 200 points as utilities, tech, and energy stocks rallied. However, consumer staples and financials lagged, underscoring persistent economic uncertainty.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "DocuSign Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Billings Up 11%, Shares Move Higher Despite Soft Guidance", by Adam Eckert, DocuSign Inc. DOCU reports a 9% revenue increase to $776.3 million and adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents, surpassing expectations, with billings up 11%, though shares rose despite soft guidance.

In "D-Wave Quantum Stock Gains On Strong Q4 Booking Growth, Optimistic Outlook" by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS reports a 502% year-over-year increase in Q4 bookings to $18.3 million and anticipates Q1 2025 revenue to exceed $10 million, driven by the sale of an Advantage quantum computer.

In "Radius Recycling Lands Merger Deal At 115% Premium, Stock Skyrockets" by Lekha Gupta, Radius Recycling Inc. RDUS agrees to a $1.34 billion acquisition by Toyota Tsusho America, offering $30 per share—a 115% premium—causing Radius shares to surge 109% premarket.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Nvidia Stock Reached All-Time Highs After Jensen Huang's CES Keynote — Will Next Week's GTC Spark Another Surge?

Why Intel Stock Is Surging Thursday

Bitcoin To Hit $250K By End Of 2025 Tim Draper Predicts: ‘Will Be The Dominant Currency Of The World'

The Bears

In "Magnificent 7 Sheds Over $750 Billion In Market Cap In One Day: Is Big Tech's Honeymoon Over?" by Hayden Buckfire, the Magnificent Seven tech companies, including Tesla Inc. TSLA, collectively lost approximately $780 billion in market capitalization on Monday, driven by investor concerns over a potential recession and President Donald Trump's proposed tariff plans.

In "Trump Media & Technology Stock Drops 50% Since Inauguration Day" by Erica Kollmann, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT shares have fallen 50% since President Donald Trump's inauguration, closing at $19.50, amid market volatility and policy uncertainties.

In "Palantir's Stock Takes A Hit: Will AIPCon And Defense Deals Be The Comeback Catalyst?" by Surbhi Jain, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares have declined 33.51% over the past month, trading below key moving averages, as investors await potential catalysts from the upcoming AIPCon and recent defense contracts.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Is High-Flying IonQ Stock A ‘Disaster In The Making'? Shares Slide As Short Seller Raises Red Flags

TeraWulf Stock Tanks: Death Cross Spells Trouble For Bitcoin Miner

Oracle Stock Stumbles Into Q3 Earnings: Will Buyers Step In As It Nears Oversold Territory

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.