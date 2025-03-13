Chuck Schumer Says A Government Shutdown Will Give Trump The 'Keys To The City, State and Country' And Elon Musk The Chance To Destroy Government Services

Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), the Senate Democratic Leader, expressed concerns about a potential government shutdown on Thursday. He warned that such an event could empower Donald Trump significantly.

What Happened: Schumer’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in Congress over federal funding, with Democrats and Republicans blaming each other for the impasse. Schumer specifically mentioned Elon Musk, suggesting that the entrepreneur supports a shutdown and is planning to leverage it to dismantle essential government programs.

Schumer’s post on X highlighted the stakes involved, stating, “A shutdown would give Donald Trump the keys to the city, state, and country.” He accused Musk of wanting a shutdown to “expedite the destruction of key government programs and services.”

A shutdown would give Donald Trump the keys to the city, state, and country.



Musk has said he wants a shutdown, and reporting has shown he is already making plans to use the shutdown to expedite his destruction of key government programs and services. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 14, 2025

The tweet was part of the ongoing debate in Congress, where Schumer and other leaders are pushing for a “clean 30-day CR” to avoid a shutdown. This situation has escalated as the deadline looms, with both parties intensifying their rhetoric.

Schumer announced he will support advancing a House-passed six-month government funding bill, despite opposition from many Democrats who call it a "slush fund" for Trump and Musk. He argued that while the bill is flawed, failing to pass it could lead to a government shutdown with severe consequences for veterans, seniors, and disabled individuals, reported The Hill.

Schumer is the second Senate Democrat to back advancing the GOP bill, likely giving cover to others still reviewing it. Senate Republicans, holding 53 seats, need eight Democratic votes to advance the GOP-drafted resolution, which boosts defense spending by $6 billion while cutting non-defense programs by $13 billion. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) opposes it, citing insufficient deficit reduction.

Why It Matters: The potential government shutdown has significant implications for the nation. Schumer’s warning about Trump’s influence highlights the broader political stakes. As reported, Schumer has blamed the GOP for taking a “partisan path” in the funding debate, while Republicans argue that Democrats would be at fault if a shutdown occurs. The standoff reflects deep divisions in Congress, with both parties holding firm on their positions.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also criticized Republicans, emphasizing the need for negotiation if they lack the votes to pass their funding bill. She said, “If you need Democrats, then you need to negotiate with Democrats.”

