AOC Claps Back At Mike Johnson As Senate Moves Closer To Government Shutdown: 'If You Need Democrats, Then You Need To Negotiate'

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) addressing the ongoing government shutdown debate.

What Happened: Johnson claimed that the Democrats were responsible for the looming government shutdown. Ocasio-Cortez countered by emphasizing that Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House.

She stated, “If you have the votes, then go ahead. If you need Democrats, then you need to negotiate with Democrats.” Her comments came after Johnson’s assertion that Senate Democrats must decide whether to keep the government funded or join House Democrats in shutting it down.

Those are your two options. Blaming someone else because your shoes are untied isn't one. https://t.co/O8LCBf1Pl2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2025

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks highlight the political tension surrounding the government funding issue. The House recently passed a bill to prevent a shutdown through September 30, which now awaits Senate approval. The bill maintains previous spending levels, increases military funding by $6 billion, and reduces overall expenditures slightly.

Senate Democrats plan to block the Republicans’ government funding bill, arguing it was drafted without their input and includes major cuts to non-defense programs, reported The Washington Post.

With a shutdown looming in days, Democrats seek a temporary funding measure through April 11, while Republicans push for a longer-term solution through September. Some Democrats fear a shutdown could give President Donald Trump more control over government spending, while others believe it's an opportunity to exert leverage. The bill lacks enough Democratic support to clear a filibuster, leaving the possibility of last-minute negotiations to avoid a shutdown.

Why It Matters: The ongoing debate over government funding has significant implications for federal operations and political dynamics. The House’s passage of a funding bill aims to avert a shutdown, but it requires Senate approval. The bill’s provisions include increased military funding and cuts to certain projects, which could influence bipartisan support.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump‘s recent tariff strategies have been criticized as potential distractions from the looming shutdown. Greg Valliere, a U.S. policy strategist, suggested that these tactics might be an attempt to divert attention from other issues. The interplay between tariffs and government funding decisions underscores the complexity of current political negotiations.

