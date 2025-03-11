House Passes Bill To Avert Government Shutdown, Now Its Heading To The Senate

The House passed a government funding bill on Tuesday to prevent a shutdown through Sept. 30.

The measure now moves to the Senate, where Democrats either support it and give Trump latitude to cut federal programs or oppose it and risk blame for a shutdown, reported the New York Times.

The bill maintains last year's spending levels but increases military funding by $6 billion while slightly reducing overall expenditures. It eliminates funding for projects in lawmakers' districts and cuts over $1 billion from Washington, D.C.'s budget.

The vote was 217 to 213, with only one Republican, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, opposing it and one Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, supporting it. The party-line vote showcased how Republican fiscal hawks have deferred to President Donald Trump on spending concerns, said the New York Times.

House Speaker Mike Johnson initially opposed a long-term funding extension, preferring a March deadline to allow Trump to shape federal spending. But, with no Republican spending bills passed, a temporary measure became necessary to avoid a shutdown.

In the Senate, Republicans need Democratic support to overcome a filibuster and pass the measure before the March 14 midnight deadline.

Photo: Shutterstock