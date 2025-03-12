Mark Zuckerberg Trolled By Bluesky CEO's Subtle Jab? 'World Without Caesars' Shirt At SXSW Raises Eyebrows

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber took the SXSW stage this week wearing a Latin phrase that's now fueling online speculation over whether it was a quiet jab at Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

What Happened: During her appearance at SXSW, Graber wore a black T-shirt with the Latin phrase "Mundus sine caesaribus"—which translates to "A world without Caesars."

The bold wardrobe choice caught attention due to its apparent contrast to Zuckerberg, who has become known for sporting shirts with Latin or Greek phrases, often invoking Roman history and power, first noted by Business Insider.

At his 40th birthday party last year, Zuckerberg wore a t-shirt that said "Carthago delenda est" ("Carthage must be destroyed"), and at the Meta Connect developer conference, he wore "Aut Zuck aut nihil"—a twist on "Aut Caesar aut nihil" ("Either Caesar or nothing"), suggesting a parallel between himself and Julius Caesar.

While Graber hasn't commented on the meaning behind her shirt, some people online are interpreting it as a subtle critique of tech billionaires and centralized power.

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber wears a T-shirt saying 'Mundus sine caesaribus' (a world without Caesars) at SXSW 2025, trolling Mark Zuckerberg's 'Aut Zuck aut nihil' (Zuck or nothing). The social media rivalry gets classical! #SXSW2025 #SocialMediaRivalry pic.twitter.com/QJgHV6O6st — vignesh prabhu (@prabhu_ai) March 12, 2025

At SXSW, Bluesky CEO Jay Graber took a jab at Mark Zuckerberg, wearing a shirt that read "a world without Caesars." She emphasized Bluesky's commitment to decentralization, calling it a network "immune to billionaires." — Julia De Luca (@judeluca_tech) March 11, 2025

Why It's Important: The shirt fuels a growing narrative around Bluesky's positioning as a decentralized, user-first alternative to platforms like Meta's Threads and Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter.

Graber's message—intentional or not—reinforces Bluesky's broader mission to reduce centralized control in social media.

Bluesky, originally incubated within Twitter under Jack Dorsey, launched as an independent platform in early 2024.

Following the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Bluesky experienced explosive growth. In January 2025, the platform reportedly reached a valuation of $700 million.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.