Mark Cuban Says This Is The 'Holy Grail' That Makes Bluesky Better Than Musk's X Platform

Entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban has been an outspoken critic of Elon Musk and the X social media platform. In a recent interview, Cuban shares what sets Bluesky apart from X and why he's spending more time there.

Why Cuban Loves Bluesky: Alternate platforms to X, formerly known as Twitter, such as Bluesky and Meta Platforms Inc. META-owned Threads have seen a rise in user growth after the 2024 presidential election.

Cuban is spending more time on Bluesky where his 775,000 plus followers make him one of the most followed accounts. Cuban has 8.8 million followers on X for comparison.

During a recent interview with Jules Terpak, Cuban discussed the current climate of social media and said that all the platforms are algorithmically driven except for one, naming Bluesky as the outlier.

"There's no algorithm," Cuban said.

Cuban highlighted several features of Bluesky during the interview including the limited number of bots, an "old school" chronological order and the ability to make your own lists with the open-source code.

When it comes to what sets Bluesky apart from X, Cuban highlighted one item as the "holy grail."

"You truly own your threads."

Cuban said Bluesky users have complete control over the threads on their posts, including the quote replies.

"There's a hide for everyone and there's a block that really works."

The entrepreneur said he saw a high volume of people come over from X to Bluesky to troll him during the 2024 election sharing memes and what he referenced as the "Rachel Maddow" pictures, which compare the TV host and investor's resemblance. Cuban said he could block people and hide the replies on posts from trolls for everyone.

Cuban says he sees a lower volume of trolls on Bluesky versus X, where he can't even engage with anyone anymore due to the trolls. The investor recently counted 246 replies on a post on Bluesky and only five were from trolls.

On Bluesky, Cuban is having engaging conversations with people and making fun posts for the first time in years on topics he enjoys talking with others about.

"People have lost the connection to just have normal engagement."

Cuban said his followers on Bluesky are far more engaging than on Twitter, referencing a Bluesky post that recently got 110,000 likes.

"The engagement is insane. You can have a social friendly, intellectual conversation on Bluesky."

TikTok Ban: During the interview, Cuban and Terpak also discussed the pending ban of TikTok in the U.S. unless the company's U.S. division is sold off.

Cuban said he loved the old TikTok and referenced being on the musical.ly platform, which went on to become TikTok, saying he tried to invest in that precursor company.

TikTok changed the world with quick videos, dance and attention grabbing content, but a push to make money made the platform feel more corporate, Cuban added.

To fight off a potential ban, TikTok brought in Cuban for a meeting to share suggestions on how to get around the troubles, he told Terpak. Cuban said he suggested to the company to have an output in the form of a url for the feed of videos watched by anyone 16 and under.

This would make it to where parents would be able to go back and see the list and watch videos their children had watched at any given time. Cuban said this would be good for parents and a governmental perspective to make sure there wasn't propaganda forced on people.

Cuban was asked what the biggest takeaway from TikTok is if the platform is banned.

"The biggest learning is he who controls the algorithm wins."

Cuban said TikTok was an early winner of using an algorithm to put content that people would like in front of them based on what they were watching and were liking.

While there is a potential ban date of Jan. 19 for TikTok in the U.S., which is the day before President Donald Trump's inauguration, Cuban is skeptical this will be the last day anyone sees TikTok videos.

"TikTok will sue and won't get closed on the 19th, that I'm confident of."

Cuban also referenced one of Trump's friends having a stake in the company, which is likely in reference to investor Jeff Yass, who is a Republican megadonor, owning a 15% stake in TikTok parent ByteDance.

