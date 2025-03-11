Billionaire Airbnb Founder Joe Gebbia Joins Elon Musk At DOGE

Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb, Inc. ABNB and prominent entrepreneur, has joined the Trump administration to serve alongside Elon Musk in the Department of Government Efficiency.

What To Know: Gebbia co-founded Airbnb with two friends in 2008 and retains a 7% stake in the company valued at more than $8 billion, according to Forbes. Though Gebbia no longer works at the company, he is its former chief product officer and current member of Airbnb's board of directors.

Notably, Gebbia also sits on the board of Tesla, Inc. TSLA and is a close associate of Musk with the pair collaborating on various projects and investments in the past.

Gebbia will work to update the government's paper-based retirement process and is expected to bring an unconventional view and entrepreneurial expertise to the department.

ABNB Backlash: According to a Forbes report, hundreds of negative comments regarding Gebbia's involvement with DOGE have flooded Airbnb’s community portal with some hosts and guests threatening to leave the platform.

Some of the notable comments included: "This makes me very sad as I can’t support a guy like that" and "I am extremely disturbed" to "Joe Gebbia cannot remain on the board" and "There are other options out there besides Airbnb."

Airbnb spokesperson, Christopher Nulty told Forbes, "Joe is joining DOGE in his personal capacity" and Gebbia's "personal views don’t reflect the views of Airbnb or Airbnb.org."

Additionally, Gebbia sold $30.4 million worth of Airbnb stock on Feb. 25, according to an SEC filing.

