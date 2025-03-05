Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Zscaler Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Zscaler, Inc. ZS will release its second-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Wednesday, March 5.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share, down from 76 cents per share in the year-ago period. Zscaler projects quarterly revenue of $635.35 million, compared to $525 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 2, 2024, Zscaler reported first-quarter revenue of $628 million, beating the consensus estimate of $606.19 million.

Zscaler shares rose 2.7% to close at $193.82 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $220 to $250 on Feb. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $210 to $225 on Feb. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville maintained a Sector Outperform rating and increased the price target from $205 to $225 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $240 on Jan. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Fatima Boolani maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $230 to $235 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying ZS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: