Ford's Mustang Mach-E Leads Company's US EV Sales In Feb But Trump Tariffs Threaten Future

Ford Motor Co. F sold 7,326 electric vehicles in February in the U.S., marking a growth of 15% from the corresponding period last year, thanks to a jump in sales of its Mustang Mach-E SUV and its E-Transit electric vans which offset a drop in sales of its F-150 Lightning truck.

What Happened: Ford currently sells only three pure electric vehicles in the U.S.

While Mustang Mach-E sales jumped 13% year-on-year, E-Transit sales rose 111%, offsetting a 15% drop in F-150 Lightning truck sales.

The Mach-E SUV, a rival to Tesla Inc’s best-selling Model Y SUV, was the best-selling electric vehicle from Ford last month.

EV Model Feb. 2025 Sales Feb. 2024 Sales Mustang Mach-E 3,312 2,930 F-150 Lightning 2,199 2,578 E-Transit 1,815 860

Overall Ford vehicle sales in the U.S. dropped 9% last month, owing to a steep 13% fall in internal combustion vehicle sales. Hybrid vehicle sales jumped 27.5% in the same period.

Why It Matters: In February, Ford CEO Jim Farley addressed the possible impact of the proposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, which will take effect on Tuesday. While a few weeks of tariffs will be manageable, prolonged tariffs will have a huge impact on the auto industry and mean higher prices for customers, he said.

Farley also called for “comprehensive” tariffs that impact Asian automakers including Hyundai, Kia, and Toyota who import their vehicles into the U.S. from countries like Japan or South Korea.

"…if we're going to have a tariff policy…it better be comprehensive for our industry. We can't just cherry pick one place or the other because this is a bonanza for our import competitors," he added.

Ford’s Mach-E is manufactured at the company’s Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock