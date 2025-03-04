What's Going On With GlobalFoundries Stock Today?

GlobalFoundries Inc. GFS shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI has announced a strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries aimed at accelerating the adoption of automotive radar technologies.

The partnership focuses on the development of high-performance radar systems-on-chip for advanced driver assistance systems and related industrial applications.

indie Semiconductor plans to leverage GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX platform to produce radar SoCs targeting both 77 GHz and 120 GHz radar applications.

These technologies are crucial for improving safety features in vehicles, particularly for systems like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection and automated parking.

As global vehicle safety regulations and consumer demand for advanced driver assistance systems rise, the adoption of automotive radar is expected to grow significantly, according to a press release.

New vehicles are projected to feature at least four radar sensors, with this number likely to double in next-generation vehicle platforms.

The 77 GHz radar solutions will be used for longer-range detection, helping monitor vehicle surroundings and detect obstacles.

Meanwhile, the 120 GHz solutions are designed for in-cabin applications such as occupant monitoring and vital sign detection, including heartbeat and respiration.

indie’s radar technology, which integrates analog, digital, RF, power management and memory functions, is powered by GlobalFoundries’ automotive-qualified 22nm silicon-on-insulator process technology.

This collaboration will provide cost-effective, high-performance radar solutions for automotive and industrial mobility applications.

Both companies are committed to driving innovation and achieving market success with these next-generation radar technologies.

According to Benzinga Pro, GFS stock has lost over 31% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Tidal Trust III VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF AIS.

