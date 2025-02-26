Bath & Body Works Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share, down from $2.06 per share in the year-ago period. Bath & Body Works projects quarterly revenue of $2.78 billion, compared to $2.91 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 7, Bath & Body Works announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share payable on March 7, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 21.

Bath & Body Works shares gained 1.1% to close at $41.08 on Wednesday.

Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $42 to $46 on Feb. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $34 to $43 on Feb. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $41 to $47 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $42 to $48 on Jan. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

TD Cowen analyst Jonna Kim maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $42 to $48 on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

