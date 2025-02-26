Lowe's Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Analysts expect the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share, up from $1.77 per share in the year-ago period. Lowe's projects quarterly revenue of $18.29 billion, compared to $18.6 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 11, 2024, Lowe's highlighted its near-term and long-term financial targets at its 2024 Analyst and Investor Conference. The company introduced a standardized framework to harness generative AI, aimed at improving customer experiences and boosting productivity.

Lowe's shares gained 2.2% to close at $242.39 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $305 on Feb. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Truist Securities analyst Scott Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $307 to $308 on Feb. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shamesh maintained a Sector Perform rating and increased the price target from $291 to $292 on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $270 to $290 on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $250 on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

