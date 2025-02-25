What's Going On With Plug Power Stock On Tuesday?

On Tuesday, Plug Power, Inc. PLUG confirmed that its new 15-ton-per-day hydrogen plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, is on track for its first-quarter operations.

The facility, a joint venture between Plug Power and Olin Corporation, uses Olin’s by-product hydrogen from chlorine production and will be a key addition to Plug’s expanding North American hydrogen network.

The project is progressing steadily with a strong focus on safety, having achieved over 412,000 safe working hours with zero recordable injuries.

Also Read: Why Wah Fu Education Group Stock Is Surging

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh highlighted the team’s success in completing high-risk tasks without incidents, thanks to rigorous safety standards.

The plant is currently undergoing a critical dry-out process to remove moisture and impurities from the piping, vessels, and mechanical systems, ensuring high-purity hydrogen production.

Once operational, the plant will boost Plug Power’s total hydrogen production capacity to 39 TPD, supporting growing demand from major partners like Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Walmart Inc. WMT.

With operations slated to begin in the first quarter, the St. Gabriel plant will strengthen Plug Power’s position as a leader in vertically integrated hydrogen solutions, providing more sustainable and reliable energy alternatives.

Plug Power will report fourth-quarter results on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Price Action: PLUG shares are trading lower by 0.31% to $1.585 at the last check on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy of Plug Power