Keurig Dr Pepper Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Analysts expect the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share, up from 55 cents per share in the year-ago period. Keurig Dr Pepper projects quarterly revenue of $4 billion, compared to $3.87 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 29, 2024, Keurig Dr Pepper announced the pricing of a secondary offering of common stock by JAB at $32.85 per share.

Keurig Dr Pepper shares gained 0.2% to close at $34.12 on Monday.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $39 to $36 on Jan. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

UBS analyst Sean King maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $42 to $37 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $42 to $40 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Piper Sandler analyst Mike Lavery initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $35 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $39 on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

