Jeff Bezos Wants To Know Who You'd Pick As The Next 007 As James Bond's Future Now In Amazon's Hands

Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN MGM Studios, which the e-commerce giant acquired for $8.5 billion, has taken over the creative direction of the legendary James Bond series.

What Happened: On Thursday, Amazon MGM Studios announced it had reached a deal with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, forming a joint venture that grants Amazon creative control over the iconic James Bond franchise.

The longtime producers, who have overseen 007's cinematic legacy for decades, will remain co-owners but will no longer lead the creative direction of the series.

Following the announcement, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took to X, formerly Twitter, and stirred speculation by asking fans: “Who'd you pick as the next Bond?” Some names that were coined by users were: Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Michael B Jordan, and Tom Hiddleston.

See Also: Amazon Is Killing A Key Kindle Feature That Let You Back Up Your Ebooks: Here’s What Will Change For You

Who'd you pick as the next Bond? pic.twitter.com/u7nBaRROlf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 20, 2025

Last year in December, Bezos said he now spends 95% of his time on artificial intelligence projects despite stepping down as CEO in 2021.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The James Bond franchise has been a cinematic staple since 1963’s “Dr. No,” captivating audiences worldwide with its thrilling spy missions.

The series has consistently delivered impressive box office performances, with the latest installment, “No Time To Die,” marking the 25th film in the franchise.

Released in 2021, it debuted overseas with a $119 million opening. Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007 grossed a total of $775 million, noted Variety.

Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $187.8 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year. The figure surpassed the Street consensus estimate of $187.3 billion.

Price Action: Amazon's stock climbed 0.17% to $223.25 in after-hours trading, recovering slightly from a 1.65% drop to $222.88 at Thursday's close, according to Benzinga Pro.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Consumer Tech by following this link.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.