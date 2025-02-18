Fluor Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Fluor Corporation FLR will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Analysts expect the Irving, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share, up from 68 cents per share in the year-ago period. Fluor projects quarterly revenue of $4.42 billion, compared to $3.82 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 2, Fluor disclosed that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Joe Brennan, will retire effective July 1, 2025.

Fluor shares fell 3.4% to close at $43.40 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $60 to $59 on Jan. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $66 to $65 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $54 to $58 on Dec. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $58 to $65 on Nov. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $51 to $63 on Oct. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

