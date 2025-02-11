Shopify Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Shopify Inc. SHOP will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

Analysts expect the Ottawa, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at 43 cents per share, up from 34 cents per share in the year-ago period. Shopify projects quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, compared to $2.14 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 7, EMERGE Commerce Ltd announced the sale of its premium web domains, Shop.ca and Shop.us, to Shopify for $375,000, or around CA$536,000.

Shopify shares gained 2.1% to close at $119.90 on Monday.

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $130 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $115 to $125 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $120 on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Morton maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $86 to $99 on Nov. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $90 to $130 on Nov. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

