This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 18% Upside In Amazon.com, - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 400 points as investors digested the jobs report for January. Wall Street also recorded losses last week as renewed fears over inflation and trade tariffs eroded risk appetite.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : JMP Securities

: JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy : 89%

: 89% Latest Rating : Maintained a Market Outperform rating on Cloudflare, Inc. NET and raised the price target from $135 to $180 on Feb. 7. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Market Outperform rating on Cloudflare, Inc. and raised the price target from $135 to $180 on Feb. 7. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 6, Cloudflare reported quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents.

Analyst: Alexander Paris

Analyst Firm : Barrington Research

: Barrington Research Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on H&R Block, Inc. HRB with a price target of $70 on Feb. 5. This analyst sees a 32% surge in the stock.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on H&R Block, Inc. with a price target of $70 on Feb. 5. This analyst sees a 32% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 4, H&R Block reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Analyst: Mark Kelley

Analyst Firm: Stifel

Stifel Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and increased the price target from $245 to $275 on Feb. 7. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on Amazon.com, Inc. and increased the price target from $245 to $275 on Feb. 7. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 6, Amazon.com reported fourth-quarter net sales of $187.8 billion, up 10% year-over-year. The net sales beat a Street consensus estimate of $187.3 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm : Benchmark

: Benchmark Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Planet Labs PBC PL and raised the price target from $4 to $7 on Feb. 5. This analyst sees around 8% surge in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on Planet Labs PBC and raised the price target from $4 to $7 on Feb. 5. This analyst sees around 8% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Jan. 28, the company's subsidiary Planet Labs Germany GmbH inked a multi-year agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA).

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN and cut the price target from $420 to $330 on Feb. 7. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on Coinbase Global, Inc. and cut the price target from $420 to $330 on Feb. 7. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Jan. 19, Coinbase announced the addition of Chris LaCivita, President Donald Trump’s co-campaign manager in 2024, to its Global Advisory Council.

