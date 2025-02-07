President Donald Trump announced that he is revoking the security clearance of his predecessor, Joe Biden, effectively ending Biden’s access to classified information and daily intelligence briefings.

What Happened: Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, stating that there is no longer a need for Biden to have access to classified information. “Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump wrote.

Trump said Biden’s 2021 decision established a precedent for limiting a former president’s access to national security details after leaving office, calling it unfair. He also pointed to former special counsel Robert Hur's report, which did not charge Biden with a crime but depicted him as a forgetful commander-in-chief who mishandled highly sensitive classified information.

Why It Matters: Trump’s decision to halt Biden’s intelligence briefings comes four years after Biden took a similar step against Trump, citing his “erratic behavior” before and after the 2021 Jan. 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden's decision to bar Trump from intelligence briefings in 2021 marked the first time a former president was denied access to these updates, traditionally offered as both a courtesy and a resource for advising a sitting president. This move established a precedent that allowed Trump to do the same to his predecessor.

In January, before leaving the office, Biden issued preemptive pardons to key figures, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and retired Gen. Mark Milley, ahead of Trump’s inauguration. This move was seen as a measure to protect public servants from potential threats and intimidation.

Meanwhile, on his first day in office, Trump revoked Biden’s comprehensive executive order on artificial intelligence, which mandated developers of AI systems posing threats to national security or public safety to report the results of safety tests to the U.S. government. This was part of a broader action that reversed 78 Biden-era executive actions.

