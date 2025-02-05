Elon Musk To Reportedly Meet Indian PM Modi Later This Month: Tesla, Starlink Launch Talks On Radar?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might meet with Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk during the former’s visit to the U.S. later this month, Indian local media reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: Modi is expected to be in the U.S. from February 12 to 14 on an invitation from President Trump and Musk will likely be part of a group of CEOs who will meet with Modi on Feb. 13, according to a CNBC TV-18 report.

Musk, who was slated to visit India to meet Modi in April, discarded the plan citing obligations at the EV company. Musk has previously talked about launching Tesla vehicles as well as his Starlink satellite Internet service in India.

A meeting between the billionaire and the Indian government, however, might not result in an immediate announcement of manufacturing in the country, the report said, citing sources.

Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment on the alleged meeting.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock