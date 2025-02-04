Trump Says US Will Take Over Gaza Strip: 'We're Going To Develop It, Create Thousands Of Jobs'

President Donald Trump has declared that the US will assume control of the Gaza Strip and economically develop it post the resettlement of Palestinians.

What Happened: As per a Reuters report on Tuesday, Trump made this unexpected declaration at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This came on the heels of Trump’s earlier proposition on the same day for the permanent resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, referring to the region as a “demolition site.”

Trump said, “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.” He further added that the U.S. would develop the region, creating thousands of jobs, and it could become a home to “the world’s people.”

Netanyahu commended Trump for “thinking outside the box with fresh ideas” and showing a readiness to challenge conventional thinking. However, Trump did not provide specifics on how the U.S. would take over the land of Gaza and occupy it long-term.

Trump also repeated his call for Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab states to permanently resettle Gazans, a suggestion that Arab leaders had previously rejected.

Why It Matters: Trump’s announcement comes after a series of events that have shaped his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In August, Trump had urged Netanyahu to swiftly end the ongoing war in Gaza during a press conference. He had criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their repeated ceasefire calls, arguing that it would only give Hamas a chance to regroup.

By January, Trump’s Middle East envoy was in Israel pushing for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war before Trump's inauguration. Trump had set a firm deadline, demanding all hostages be released before his inauguration on January 20, with severe consequences if not met.

