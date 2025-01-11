Trump's Envoy Presses Netanyahu for Gaza Deal: Can Ceasefire Push Succeed Before Inauguration?

President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy has arrived in Israel to push for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war before Trump’s inauguration, which is less than 10 days away.

Trump has set a firm deadline, demanding all hostages be released before his inauguration on January 20, with severe consequences if not met, reports the Financial Times.

Real estate mogul and Trump ally Steve Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after talks in Doha with Qatari officials and the Biden administration.

The diplomatic efforts gained urgency with Netanyahu's office confirming that a high-level Israeli delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, would travel to Doha for follow-up talks.

Analysts view Barnea's involvement as crucial to any potential breakthrough, the report adds.

The indirect negotiations, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, have shown signs of progress despite significant hurdles, reports Reuters.

According to Egyptian security sources, Egyptian and Qatari mediators were assured by Witkoff that the U.S. would persist in efforts to secure a fair resolution to end the war soon, although no specific details were provided.

Brett McGurk, Biden's Middle East adviser, was also in Doha, where the parties continue to work toward a ceasefire deal and the release of hostages.

However, a major sticking point remains the identification and condition of the hostages to be released first—primarily women, the elderly, and the wounded.

The critical issue revolves around ensuring the hostages are alive, with Israel demanding clarity on which of the captives are still living, the Financial Times added, citing a person familiar with the negotiations.

Israel began its assault on Gaza following a Hamas attack in October 2023, where fighters crossed into Israeli territory, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, Reuters writes, referring to Israeli reports. Since then, Palestinian health officials have reported that more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza.

The outcome of these negotiations could be a pivotal moment in the region's complex geopolitics.

