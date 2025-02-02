14 Million Job Seekers Didn't Hear Back From Potential Employers In Just A Single Quarter Last Year: Now LinkedIn Is Moving To Change That With AI Help

LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Indeed and Greenhouse have all introduced new AI-powered tools designed to help job seekers gauge their chances of receiving responses from potential employers.

What Happened: LinkedIn is currently testing “responsiveness insights” on select job postings, with plans to expand this feature across the platform, reported Bloomberg on Sunday.

The platform is also improving its AI-powered “job match” feature. It assesses how well a candidate fits a job listing. The goal is to reduce application overload by guiding users toward roles where they have a better chance of getting a response.

Indeed is upgrading its “responsive employer” badges, which have been in place since 2018. The platform now offers more detailed insights, such as median response times, to assist job seekers in identifying companies that are more likely to respond.

Greenhouse is experimenting with a badge system to verify employers’ commitment to respectful and communicative hiring practices. These badges aim to reward companies that uphold high standards in their recruitment processes.

These developments come as job seekers face increasing challenges in the labor market, with many experiencing long-term unemployment. The new tools are designed to improve transparency and efficiency in the hiring process, benefiting both applicants and employers.

Why It Matters: Last year, more than 14 million job seekers’ applications were entirely ignored in just one quarter, the report noted, citing one hiring platform.

The introduction of these AI tools by LinkedIn and Indeed comes at a time when the U.S. labor market is showing mixed signals.

The U.S. economy added 256,000 jobs in December, surpassing expectations and highlighting the resilience of the labor market.

However, a December report indicated a slowdown in hiring, with private businesses adding only 122,000 jobs in the last month of 2024, marking a decrease from November's 146,000.

