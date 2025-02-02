OpenAI's 'Deep Research' Promises AI-Powered Analysis — Here's What It Can (And Can't) Do

On Sunday, OpenAI revealed a new feature for ChatGPT called “deep research,” which autonomously plans and executes multi-step data searches.

What Happened: This feature allows users to input questions using text, images, and files like PDFs or spreadsheets. It takes five to 30 minutes to generate a response but goes beyond text generation.

The deep research feature displays a sidebar summary that outlines its research process, includes citations, and provides a reference overview.

However, despite its capabilities, OpenAI acknowledges that deep research can sometimes “hallucinate” or confuse authoritative information with rumors.

The tool is designed to operate at a research analyst level, but it is still refining its accuracy and reliability.

OpenAI’s deep research is available for Pro users, offering up to 100 queries per month for a $200 fee. Limited access is also available for Plus, Team, and Enterprise users.

The model powering deep research achieved a 26.6% accuracy on an AI benchmark, surpassing previous models, said OpenAI.

Why It Matters: Last week, OpenAI launched the o3-mini model, which promises exceptional capabilities in science, math, and coding, while keeping costs low. This model is part of OpenAI’s reasoning series and is available on both ChatGPT and the API.

OpenAI’s latest developments also include the debut of Operator, an AI agent capable of autonomously performing web tasks. This agent integrates GPT-4o's vision capabilities with advanced reasoning through reinforcement learning.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBF SFTBY is reportedly in talks to lead a new $40 billion funding round for OpenAI, which could value the company at $300 billion.

