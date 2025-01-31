Elon Musk's 'X Money' To See About 600 Million Active Monthly Users Via Visa Direct Integration: 'Excited To Partner,' Says CEO

As Visa Inc. V reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings after market close on Thursday, CEO Ryan McInerney highlighted how the company plans to bolster its partnership with Elon Musk‘s newly launched X Money.

What Happened: X platform (formerly Twitter) users will soon experience the convenience of instant fund transfers between their X Money accounts and bank accounts.

CEO McInerney underscored Visa’s partnership with X during his first-quarter earnings call and said the company was “excited to partner with X Money for their much-anticipated launch of the X Money account”

When asked about the daily volumes of transactions that the new platform could expect. McInerney explained that X Money will “allow the 600 million or so active monthly users of X to fund their X Money accounts.”

This new capability is made possible through a partnership with Visa Direct, which will also enable creators on the platform to receive payments much faster, said the CEO.

McInerney emphasized the successful collaboration between its team and the X Money team in developing these new features. Looking ahead, they expressed excitement about further expanding the platform’s functionality and the number of use cases it supports.

Why It Matters: Visa Direct, a payment service offered by the company, is a network that allows for real-time money transfers between accounts and Visa cards. The platform is used for both personal and business purposes.

In an X post dated Jan. 28, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, announced the launch of ‘X Money’ and its partnership with Visa.

Another milestone for the Everything App: @Visa is our first partner for the @XMoney Account, which will debut later this year.



💰Allows for secure + instant funding to your X Wallet via Visa Direct



🪪 Connects to your debit card allowing P2P payments



🏦 Option to instantly… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 28, 2025

Visa beat earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter, as its earnings per share of $2.75 was above Benzinga’s estimates of $2.66. Revenue was at $9.51 billion as compared to the expected $9.34 billion, up from $8.63 billion last year.

Payment volume rose 9%, cross-border volume (excluding intra-Europe) increased 16%, total cross-border volume was up 16%, and processed transactions grew 11% to 63.8 billion. Visa’s Service revenue reached $4.2 billion, an 8% increase.

Price Action: Visa’s stock rose 2.13% on Thursday and advanced 1.16% to $347.03 per share in after hours trading, whereas, the exchange-traded fund tracking S&P 500, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was up 0.54% at $605.04.

Visa has a consensus ‘buy’ with a price target of $324.06, according to the 34 analysts tracked by Benzinga. The high target is $375, and the low is $252. Recent ratings by Piper Sandler, BofA Securities, and Citigroup suggest a $523 target, implying a 1.14% upside.

Photo via Shutterstock

