Options Corner: Twilio's Lack Of Directional Clarity Forces A Volatility Hedge

If there's one winner in the technology ecosystem amid the DeepSeek impact, it would have to be software specialist Twilio Inc TWLO. Focused on the development of communication APIs — or programs that allow developers to integrate messaging, voice and video capabilities into applications — Twilio has largely risen above the muck. Still, with its fourth-quarter earnings report still two weeks away, challenges may be mounting for the business.

At first glance, circumstances seem incredibly auspicious. Last week, TWLO stock skyrocketed off the back of the company's investor day. Specifically, management disclosed compelling preliminary financial results for Q4, with a highlight being adjusted income from operations landing above the top end of the prior guidance of $185 million to $195 million. Additionally, Twilio anticipates positive GAAP income from operations.

Sweetening the pot, the leadership team also revealed expectations for free cash flow for full-year 2024 to range between $650 million to $675 million, in line with the guidance range provided in the company's Q3 report. Not surprisingly, analysts upgraded TWLO stock in response to the underlying fundamental catalysts, which include strong market strategies, product innovation and financial discipline.

However, despite the potent performance of TWLO stock, a healthy bit of skepticism may be in order. First, the DeepSeek threat revealed that artificial intelligence is a constantly evolving innovation. Should AI platforms become increasingly fragmented, that could hamper Twilio's revenue streams.

Plus, it's worth pointing out that while Twilio's strong partnership with OpenAI is lucrative, DeepSeek demonstrated that disruptive advancements can sprout from anywhere at any time. Once dominant platforms may lose their hegemony, thus reinforcing overvaluation concerns against TWLO stock.

Don't Ignore Clear Warning Signs Against TWLO Stock

To be fair, resounding success alone should not be used as the sole reason for skepticism against future success. In many cases, strength can beget more strength — it's the basis of FOMO or the fear of missing out. However, when it comes to TWLO stock, one of the concerns is that it's the smart money that is broadcasting skepticism.

Late last week, activity from what appears to be institutional investors revealed unusually strong demand for bearish-sentiment options. Benzinga's screener at the time revealed that 54% of the trading volume aligned with derivatives that implied bearish tendencies.

Granted, one day's worth of speculation doesn't reveal a trend. However, during Wednesday’s market session, TWLO stock again stole the unusual options activity limelight. This time around, 83% of total trading volume revealed bearish tendencies.

Still, the kicker comes in the form of statistical tendencies. Over the past five years, weekly pricing data viewed stochastically (devoid of any context aside from the temporal) reveals a neutral to slightly bearish bias. On a week-to-week basis, the odds that a position entered at the beginning of the period will be profitable by the end of it is 51.92%. These odds dip to 48.64% on a four-week basis.

Of course, the market ultimately operates on human emotion — and humans often have accelerated responses to extreme fear or greed. Last week, TWLO stock gained just under 20%. Of the times when TWLO gains 10% or more in a one-week period, by the end of the fourth subsequent week, there's only a 50% chance that the equity will be in the black.

Image by author

Yes, 50% is an improvement over 48.64%. However, the point is that even when viewing TWLO stock under a statistically dynamic lens, the best that traders can hope for is apparently a 50/50 wager.

The Ambiguity Screams for an Iron Condor

Whenever statistical trends lean toward one end of the risk spectrum or the other, an incentive exists to consider a directional wager, such as a bull call spread or bear put spread. However, in TWLO's case, it's not clear where it will ultimately end up. In such circumstances, traders can buy both the bull spread and the bear spread, which effectively represents the long iron condor.

From the market intelligence above, while the odds of a long position rising is only 50/50 under dynamic conditions, the median return for positive outcomes stands at 23.22%. On the other hand, the median loss for negative outcomes sits at 13.91%.

Using last Friday's closing price of $136.23 as the anchor, traders can roughly estimate a high-end price target of $167.86 and a low-end target of $117.28 for the options chain expiring Feb. 21 (four weeks out). Using these figures as benchmarks, speculators can easily find the "best fit" long iron condors that align with their individual risk tolerance.

Arguably, the widest iron condor that one could elect while still being rational may be the 120P | 130P || 150C | 160C, or the combination of the 120/130 bear put spread and the 150/160 bull call spread. At time of writing, this transaction calls for risking $514 for the chance to earn a maximum of $486.

Photo: Shutterstock