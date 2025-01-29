Twilio Unusual Options Activity For January 29

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Twilio. Our analysis of options history for Twilio TWLO revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 83% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $439,916, and 5 were calls, valued at $192,609.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $165.0 for Twilio during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Twilio's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Twilio's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.1 $8.05 $8.1 $145.00 $130.0K 83 305 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.15 $7.95 $7.95 $145.00 $102.1K 83 503 TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $13.95 $12.1 $12.92 $140.00 $64.8K 18 50 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.4 $8.05 $8.3 $145.00 $53.1K 83 108 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.1 $8.1 $8.1 $145.00 $46.1K 83 374

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Present Market Standing of Twilio

With a volume of 1,126,441, the price of TWLO is down -1.28% at $145.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Twilio

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $153.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a positive move, an analyst from Baird has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $160. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Twilio, maintaining a target price of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Twilio with a target price of $145. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $142. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Twilio, maintaining a target price of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.