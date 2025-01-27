This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 18% Upside In Netflix - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled lower, as the S&P 500 recorded losses after hitting fresh records on Friday.

All three major indices recorded their second consecutive positive week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gaining around 1.7% last week, while the Dow gained 2.2%.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 90%

: 90% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Riot Platforms, Inc . RIOT and raised the price target from $11 to $16 on Jan. 22. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on . and raised the price target from $11 to $16 on Jan. 22. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock. Recent News: The company announced it would pause its Bitcoin BTC/USD mining expansion at Corsicana and instead conduct a feasibility study on converting its remaining capacity to AI and high-performance computing (HPC) use.

Analyst: Brandon King

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained a Hold rating on Regions Financial Corporation RF and increased the price target from $25 to $26 on Jan. 21. This analyst sees a 7% gain in the stock.

: Maintained a Hold rating on and increased the price target from $25 to $26 on Jan. 21. This analyst sees a 7% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Jan. 17, the company reported downbeat quarterly revenue.

Analyst: Rohit Kulkarni

Analyst Firm: Roth MKM

Roth MKM Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on Reddit, Inc . RDDT from Buy to Neutral and increased price target from $116 to $195 on Jan. 22. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the stock.

Downgraded rating on . from Buy to Neutral and increased price target from $116 to $195 on Jan. 22. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the stock. Recent News: Reddit will announce fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Brinker International, Inc . EAT and raised the price target from $130 to $145 on Jan. 23. This analyst sees around 3% decline in the stock.

: Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on . and raised the price target from $130 to $145 on Jan. 23. This analyst sees around 3% decline in the stock. Recent News : – Brinker International will release second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, before the market opens on Jan. 29.

: – Brinker International will release second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, before the market opens on Jan. 29. Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm: JP Morgan

Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Netflix, Inc . NFLX and boosted the price target from $1,000 to $1,150 on Jan. 22. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on . and boosted the price target from $1,000 to $1,150 on Jan. 22. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Jan. 21, Netflix reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

