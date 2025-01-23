January 23, 2025 2:52 AM 2 min read

McCormick Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.

Analysts expect the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share, down from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. McCormick projects quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion, compared to $1.75 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 19, 2024, McCormick raised its quarterly dividend from 42 cents to 45 cents per share on its common stock.

McCormick shares fell 1.4% to close at $73.24 on Wednesday        .

  • JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $68 to $66 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $86 to $90 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $91 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Argus Research analyst John Staszak upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $88 on April 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

