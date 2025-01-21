Netflix Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Netflix, Inc. NFLX will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

Analysts expect the Los Gatos, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share, up from $2.11 per share in the year-ago period. Netflix projects to report revenue of $10.11 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $8.83 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Friday, IMAX Corp IMAX announced that it has agreed with Netflix to debut Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig's forthcoming film "Narnia" exclusively across the IMAX global theater network with a two-week run beginning Thanksgiving 2026.

Netflix shares gained 1.9% to close at $858.10 on Friday.

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $950 to $925 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Seaport Global analyst David Joyce upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $955 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $680 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $1,065 to $1,040 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $825 to $1,000 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

