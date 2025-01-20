Marco Rubio Becomes First Trump Cabinet Pick To Be Confirmed As Secretary Of State

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has been unanimously confirmed as the 72nd U.S. Secretary of State on Monday.

What Happened: Rubio’s confirmation as the Secretary of State came on the day of President Trump’s inauguration, making him the first member of the Cabinet to be confirmed on the same day, reported The Hill. The confirmation vote saw overwhelming bipartisan support, with a 99-0 vote, including Rubio’s own vote.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) praised Rubio for his grasp of American foreign policy and his commitment to the American dream. Rubio’s Senate seat will be filled by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“No one on this body can doubt that Marco Rubio is an intelligent man with remarkable understanding of American foreign policy and a very deep commitment to the American dream,” said Grassley.

Descending from Cuban immigrants, Rubio’s appointment marks him as the first Latino American to serve as the top U.S. diplomat. His nomination has been a source of relief for lawmakers and allies abroad, who were concerned about Trump’s unpredictable approach to foreign affairs.

Rubio, a 14-year Senator, co-sponsored legislation aimed at preventing any president from withdrawing from NATO. During his confirmation hearing, he raised concerns about Chinese companies operating near the Panama Canal, citing national security risks.

Why It Matters: Trump nominated Rubio for the role of Secretary of State in November 2024, praising him as a “highly respected leader” and a “powerful voice for freedom.”

Rubio’s nomination was followed by his appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January 2025.

