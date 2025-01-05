Biden Proposes Massive $8 Billion Arms Deal, Including Bombs, for Israel

President Joe Biden‘s outgoing administration has proposed an $8 billion arms deal for Israel, marking one of the largest such deals since the Gaza war erupted in 2023.

What Happened: The proposed arms package encompasses thousands of bombs, missiles, and artillery shells. The deal, which was communicated to congressional officials last Friday, also includes the intended sale of precision munitions and air-to-air missiles.

The proposed sale is timed just weeks before Biden’s term ends and President-elect Donald Trump returns to office. This is the largest arms deal the U.S. government has proposed for Israel since the $20 billion weapons package approved earlier in August. The weapons are slated to start reaching Israel by 2025, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the strategic importance of the deal, it might face resistance from Democrats who have previously voiced concerns over the civilian casualties in the Gaza war.

Also Read: Iran Flexes Nuclear Muscle, Threatens US With ‘Tooth-Breaking’ Retaliation

The Biden administration has been under pressure to limit weapons sales to Israel to decrease civilian deaths and exert pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a cease-fire.

For the proposed sale to proceed, it still needs the green light from Congress. An administration official familiar with the deal stated, “We will continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel’s defense.”

Why It Matters: The proposed arms deal underscores the U.S.’s ongoing commitment to Israel’s defense, even amid international concerns over the Gaza conflict.

The approval of this deal could significantly bolster Israel’s military capabilities, potentially altering the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

However, the deal’s potential impact on civilian casualties and the wider Middle East peace process will likely be a key consideration for Congress as it decides whether to approve the sale.

Read Next

Trump Urges Israel To Target Iran Nuke Sites: ‘Hit Nuclear First And Worry About The Rest Later'

Image: Shutterstock