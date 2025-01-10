UnitedHealth Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

Analysts expect the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.75 per share, up from $6.16 per share in the year-ago period. UnitedHealth projects to report revenue of $101.72 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $94.43 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Amedisys Inc AMED recently announced it extended its merger deadline with UnitedHealth Group. In an exchange filing, the companies entered into a waiver agreement, further advancing their merger deal, originally announced on June 26, 2023.

UnitedHealth shares gained 2% to close at $524.52 on Wednesday.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $625 to $610 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $610 to $640 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Scott Fidel maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $605 to $675 on Dec. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $595 to $625 on Dec. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $680 to $650 on Oct. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

