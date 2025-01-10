Apple's Alarm Issue Persists: iOS 18 Fails To Fix The Longstanding Problem Leaving Users Oversleeping

Apple Inc. AAPL is facing continued criticism as iPhone users report ongoing alarm issues, even after the release of iOS 18.

What Happened: Earlier this week, a Reddit user bryanlolwut highlighted the problem with a picture showing an alarm set for 10:30 AM that went off at 12:42 AM instead.

Source: Reddit

Apple acknowledged the alarm reliability issues last year following a report by NBC’s Today show, promising a fix. However, users are still experiencing problems.

According to complaints, both iOS 17 and iOS 18 users are affected. Some have attempted to disable Apple’s Attention Awareness Features, which can lower alarm volume if the iPhone detects a face, but this has not resolved the issue for many.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first instance of iPhone users reporting issues with their alarms not functioning properly. Back in 2017, a bug in iOS 11 was said to cause alarms to switch to silent mode.

Reports indicated that while the alarm interface would activate at the scheduled time, the ringer would fail to sound, leaving the iPhone effectively muted. Apple acknowledged the problem and later released a fix.

Similar issues surfaced in 2023 with iOS 17, where some users found their alarms failing to go off, resulting in oversleeping. At the time, several users noted that the problem seemed to be resolved following subsequent software updates.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple’s stock saw a 0.20% increase, but during Friday’s pre-market session, the shares dipped by 0.11% to $242.44, according to Benzinga Pro data.

