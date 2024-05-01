iPhone Alarms On Mute Again: Apple Acknowledges Issue, But No Fix Timeline Yet

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has acknowledged a recurring issue with iPhone alarms failing to sound, following complaints from users on social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok.

A History of Alarm Annoyances: Over the past few days, iPhone users have reported their alarms malfunctioning.

This isn’t the first time this problem has surfaced. In 2017, a bug in iOS 11 caused alarms to switch to silent mode, and similar complaints arose with iOS 17 updates last year.

Apple Aware, But No Fix Yet: When contacted about the latest issue, Apple confirmed they were aware and working on a solution. However, no timeframe for a patch release was provided.

“For example, when you’re looking at your device, your display won’t dim until you stop looking at it. If you’re looking at your device, it will lower the volume sound of your alert,” according to Apple Support.

The tech giant has not confirmed the reasoning behind the latest issue. Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: This isn't the first time iPhone users have complained about their alarms not ringing properly. In 2017, a bug in iOS 11 reportedly caused alarms to switch to silent mode.

At the time, it was reported that despite the alarm UI being triggered at the set time, the ringer never went off, leaving the iPhone screen to go on mute mode. The issue was also acknowledged by Apple, and a fix was subsequently rolled out.

Last year also, some users faced problems with iOS 17 alarms not working as expected. People complained that they found themselves oversleeping because the alarm wouldn’t go off. At the time, some users said that the issue was resolved after subsequent software updates.

Photo via Shutterstock