US Stocks Down; Acuity Brands Posts Weak Revenue

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2%% on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.19% to 42,449.51 while the NASDAQ dipped 0.26% to 19,439.95. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 5,898.88.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares jumped by 0.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, health care shares fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Acuity Brands, Inc AYI reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter.

The company posted net sales growth of 1.8% year over year to $951.6 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $956.2 million. It clocked an adjusted EPS of $3.97, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.89.

Equities Trading UP



Sana Biotechnology, Inc SANA shares shot up 282% to $6.30 after the company on Tuesday announced clinical trial results from its type 1 diabetes study of islet cell transplantation without immunosuppression.

Shares of Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO got a boost, surging 170% to $2.9500 after the company announced it was awarded a US patent for its PTSD treatment titled 'Pharmacological Prophylactics Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders in Females.'

CURRENC Group Inc. CURR shares were also up, gaining 146% to $3.42 after the company announced the launch of its AI call center.

Equities Trading DOWN

DatChat, Inc. DATS shares dropped 64% to $3.2583 after the company announced the pricing of a $5.1 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc JSPR were down 54% to $8.22. The company reported preliminary data from its BEACON Phase 1b/2a study.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA was down, falling 51% to $0.0555. XTI Aerospace priced $20 million offering of 363,636,364 shares of common stock at a price of $0.055 per share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $74.45 while gold traded up 0.7% at $2,683.30.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $31.02 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1% to $4.2360.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.6%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.3% and France's CAC 40 dipped 1%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%, while London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.4%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.26%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.86% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.07%.

Economics

U.S. private businesses added 122,000 workers to their payrolls in December down from 146,000 in November and versus expectations of 140,000.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 10,000 to 201,000 in the week ending Jan. 4, recording the lowest level in eleven months and versus market estimates of 218,000.

