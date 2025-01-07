Logitech's Streamlabs Teams With NVIDIA To Simplify Streaming With AI

Logitech International LOGI shares are trading higher on Tuesday. On Monday, the company’s Streamlabs partnered with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Inworld AI to introduce an AI-powered streaming assistant.

This assistant serves as a 3D sidekick, producer, and technical support for streamers, simplifying and enhancing the live streaming experience.

The intelligent streaming assistant enhances the live streaming experience with three main functions. As a 3D sidekick, it acts as a co-host, answering questions, researching topics, and commenting on in-game events and chat activities.

It also serves as a producer, adjusting scenes automatically, playing video/audio cues, and clipping the best moments for replays.

Additionally, it functions as a technical assistant, helping with Streamlabs Desktop setup, scene transitions, troubleshooting, and ensuring smooth stream performance.

Ashray Urs, Head of Streamlabs, stated that Streamlabs is using AI to simplify workflows, personalize viewer experiences, and open new growth opportunities. By minimizing the time spent on technical tasks, they enable creators to focus more on producing exceptional content and building stronger connections with their audiences.

Gerardo Delgado Cabrera, Director of Product Management at NVIDIA, added that, as developed in partnership with Logitech G Streamlabs, this assistant simplifies the live streaming process and demonstrates how AI can enhance human capabilities. By integrating generative AI and NVIDIA ACE digital human technologies, the assistant delivers more intuitive and streamlined user experiences.

Price Action: LOGI shares are up 1.9% at $88.03 at the last check Tuesday.

