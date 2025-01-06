US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps Over 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index surging more than 200 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.58% to 42,979.82 while the NASDAQ gained 1.45% to 19,905.93. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.03% to 6,003.89.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

The S&P Global services PMI was revised downward to 56.8 in December compared to a preliminary reading of 58.5, and versus a reading of 56.1 in November.

Equities Trading UP



Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE shares shot up 220% to $4.9164. Regional Health announced plans to merge with SunLink in a $10 million preferred stock deal.

shares shot up 220% to $4.9164. Regional Health announced plans to merge with SunLink in a $10 million preferred stock deal. Shares of SciSparc Ltd. SPRC got a boost, surging 157% to $1.36 after announcing the publication of a European patent application for binge behavior.

got a boost, surging 157% to $1.36 after announcing the publication of a European patent application for binge behavior. fuboTV Inc. FUBO shares were also up, gaining 133% to $3.36 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement for Disney to combine its Hulu with Fubo to form a virtual MVPD company.

Equities Trading DOWN

AEON Biopharma, Inc. AEON shares dropped 69% to $0.1744 after the company announced the pricing of approximately $20.0 million underwritten public offering.

shares dropped 69% to $0.1744 after the company announced the pricing of approximately $20.0 million underwritten public offering. Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX were down 43% to $0.1543 after the company reported a $10 million registered direct offering.

were down 43% to $0.1543 after the company reported a $10 million registered direct offering. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology BHAT was down, falling 42% to $0.0858 after the company reported the pricing of $4.4 million registered direct offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $74.85 while gold traded down 0.4% at $2,643.60.

Silver traded up 1.7% to $30.565 on Monday, while copper rose 2.8% to $4.1855.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.5%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.47%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.36% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.59%.

Economics

