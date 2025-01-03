Samsung Challenges Google With $60 Fitbit Killer, Also Brings $200 Budget Smartphone To The US: What You Need To Know

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF has introduced two new devices in the U.S. market: the Galaxy Fit 3 and the Galaxy A16 5G.

What Happened: These products, initially launched in other regions last October, are now available for American consumers.

Galaxy Fit 3: It is a budget-friendly fitness tracker, similar to the Fitbit Charge 6 or Fitbit Inspire 3, owned by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL subsidiary Google. The device is available for $59.99 and comes in three color options: Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold.

It features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, which is 45% larger than its predecessor, and offers up to 13 days of battery life. It is water-resistant and can track over 100 workout types.

The Galaxy Fit 3 also includes sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring — a feature that's missing from Apple Inc.'s AAPL Watch Series 10.

Galaxy A16 5G: The smartphone is priced at $199 and boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and promises six years of Android OS updates and security patches.

The device is available in Blue Black and Light Gray options.

Availability: Both devices will be available for purchase starting Jan. 9. 2025, through Samsung’s website, retailers, and carriers. Purchasing the Galaxy A16 5G offers a 50% discount on the Galaxy Fit 3.

Source: Samsung

Why It Matters: According to an IDC report released last month, the global wrist-worn device market saw shipments reach 139 million units in the first three quarters of 2024.

This growth was driven by Chinese tech giants like Huawei Technologies, challenging established players such as Apple. Samsung ranked fourth globally with 11.5 million units shipped, securing an 8.3% market share.

Samsung is also preparing to launch its Galaxy S25 series, expected to be released on Jan. 22 later this month. The South Korean giant has been facing intense competition from Apple and Huawei in the smartphone market.

