US-Listed Chinese EV Startups Clock Delivery Growth In December: Li Auto Tops Charts, Mona M03 Spurs XPeng, Nio's Onvo Breaches 10,000 Monthly Delivery Milestone

U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups Nio Inc NIO, Li Auto Inc. LI, and XPeng Inc. XPEV reported their December delivery numbers on Wednesday with Li Auto topping the three by a significant margin.

Li Auto Tops The Chart: Li Auto said on Wednesday that it delivered 58,513 vehicles in December, marking a 16.2% jump in sales year-over-year and a 20% increase from November when it delivered 48,740 vehicles.

The December delivery number, Li Auto said, marks a new monthly record.

For the full year 2024, the company delivered 500,508 vehicles, breaching the 500,000 milestone for the first time within five years of its first delivery.

XPeng Mona M03 Deliveries Exceed 15k Units: XPeng also witnessed its deliveries rise in December. The company delivered 36,695 vehicles last month, marking an increase of 82% year-over-year and 19% from November.

The Guangzhou-based EV startup said that its deliveries of the XPeng Mona M03 hatchback coupe alone exceeded 15,000 units, while deliveries of the XPeng P7+ sedan, which the company launched in November, also exceeded 10,000 units.

For the full year 2024, XPeng delivered 190,068 EVs, marking a 34% year-over-year increase.

Nio Pushes Ahead With ONVO: Shanghai-based Nio, meanwhile, delivered 31,138 vehicles in December, including 20,610 NIO brand vehicles and 10,528 ONVO brand vehicles. This marks a 51% jump from its November delivery numbers and a whopping 72.9% rise from its sales in December 2023.

Nio launched its lower-priced EV brand Onvo in May this year. The brand started selling its first vehicle- the Onvo L60 – in late September.

For the full year 2024, Nio delivered 221,970 vehicles, clocking 38.7% growth year-on-year.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock