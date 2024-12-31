Greenbrier Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX will release its first-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share, up from 96 cents per share in the year-ago period. Greenbrier projects quarterly revenue of $849.51 million, compared to $808.8 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 23, Greenbrier posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Greenbrier shares fell 1.2% to close at $61.29 on Monday.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $42 to $50 on Oct. 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating and increased the price target from $63 to $65 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $62 to $65 on April 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

