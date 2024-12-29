Shytoshi Kusama Says 'Time To Stop Being Shy' As SHIB Lead Developer Plans 44-Part Podcast To Discuss Tech And TREAT

Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD mysterious lead, Shytoshi Kusama, announced a new podcast series on Sunday to deep dive into key ecosystem-related technology and developments

What Happened: Kusama took to X to reveal what one could expect in the podcast that begins from Monday. He stated that the series would consist of 44 episodes, where they would discuss the technology developed by Shiba Inu and how it relates to TREAT, the ecosystem’s hotly anticipated token.

The podcast will follow a weekly schedule with different themes for each day. Mondays will focus on memes, Tuesdays on TREAT token, Thursdays will be tech talks, Fridays for shoutouts and follows, Saturdays will delve into spirituality, and Sundays will be reserved for tournaments.

My podcast will consist of 44 episodes of yours truly talking from the heart and explaining something very important…all the tech we've built (some of which you've seen), how it all ties to #Treat, and how everything fits together (ideally) to save the world. Ready? I am… — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) December 30, 2024 Kusama, who has largely shied away from public interactions, seemed excited about the podcast. He wrote in another post, “Time to stop being Shy…”

Time to stop being Shy… pic.twitter.com/F3vVoofxxv — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) December 29, 2024

See Also: 2024 Crypto Rally Ends With A Whimper As Trading Volume Falls 64%, Michael Saylor Says ‘Take A Break’

Why It Matters: The real identity of Kusama has been a subject of significant interest within the cryptocurrency circle.

In July, Kusama made their first public appearance in Japan but disguised their true self with a Batman-styled mask.

The podcast announcement comes at a time when the Shiba Inu ecosystem was making significant strides as a blockchain project.

Shiba Inu’s virtual world, ‘Shib The Metaverse’, went live on Christmas, offering an immersive experience for users. The platform, built on Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, merges the real and virtual worlds, enabling people to interact through digital avatars.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was exchanging hands at $0.0000216, down 2.09% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.