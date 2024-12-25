Shytoshi Celebrates As Shiba Inu Virtual World 'Shib The Metaverse' Goes Live On Christmas

The Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem announced early access to their highly anticipated virtual space, Shib: The Metaverse, on Christmas, promising an immersive experience like never before.

What Happened: Lucie, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, made the announcement via X, describing the metaverse as “a platform for creativity, connection, and ownership.”

The platform, built over Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 blockchain, is a fusion between real and virtual worlds, allowing people to engage through digital avatars.

Think of it as digital real estate, where users can own and trade huge plots of land. Additionally, the metaverse gives access to a personal space, where they can build and manage their own virtual words based on their vision.

The land could be purchased using the SHIB token, potentially boosting the utility and demand of the popular dog-themed coin.